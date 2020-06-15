2021 Oscars Postponed to April — Get All the Details on Eligibility & Nominations

We'll be celebrating the best in movies a little later than usual in 2021.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced Monday that the 2021 Academy Awards have been moved to Sunday, April 25, 2021 on ABC. Originally, the Oscars would have aired on February 28, 2021, and that's still an important date to keep in mind: The eligibility period for the ceremony, which begins January 1, 2020, has been extended to that day (pushed back from December 31, 2020).

The Academy has also announced several other key dates for the 93rd Academy Awards, including nominations (Monday, March 15). Scroll down for all of the dates you need to know below.

The Oscars are just the latest awards show to be forced to change due to the current coronavirus pandemic, even as protocols are put in place for reopening and resuming production in Hollywood. Earlier on Monday, the Television Academy announced that the Creative Arts Emmys will go virtual and air over several nights in September. They are still working with ABC on plans for the Primetime Emmys' telecast, set for Sunday, September 20.

The Daytime Emmys will also be virtual, airing Friday, June 26, at 8/7c on CBS. Meanwhile, both the 2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards and the 74th Annual Tony Awards were postponed to December.

