The 74th Annual Tony Awards Postponed Due to Coronavirus

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, which was scheduled to air on CBS this summer, has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The news was revealed in a statement released by Tony Awards Productions regarding the American Theatre Wing's 2020 ceremony presented by Broadway League of America and American Theatre Wing. Originally scheduled for Sunday, June 7, the ceremony was set to broadcast live on CBS.

The below statement released offers insight to the reason behind the decision as they aim to protect the performers, crews and audience from possible health risks:

"The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date, in coordination with our broadcast partner. The health and safety of the Broadway community, artists and fans is of the utmost importance to us."

The 74th Annual Tony Awards, scheduled to air live on the @CBS Television Network on Sunday, June 7th from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, will be postponed and rescheduled at a later date. Full statement: https://t.co/6P8Hkicpzu#TonyAwards pic.twitter.com/KRLt2jJeK4 — The Tony Awards (@TheTonyAwards) March 25, 2020

Additionally, the Tony Awards representatives added that a new date will be announced when things are back to normal. "We will announce new dates and additional information once Broadway opens again," the statement continued. "We are looking forward to celebrating Broadway and our industry when it is safe to do so."

Stay tuned for news on the rescheduled airddate.