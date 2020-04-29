Daytime Emmys 2020 Go Remote With Virtual Ceremony Later This Year

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) announced Wednesday that the 2020 Daytime Emmys — and other ceremonies — will go remote as all in-person awards are canceled.

Along with the 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards, Sports, News & Documentary and Technology & Engineering Awards are also being conducted virtually for the remainder of the 2019-2020 cycle.

Previously, it had been determined that the Daytime Emmys would be postponed. The decision was made after considering comments and proposed economic reopening timetables released by the federal, state and local officials in New York and Los Angeles. They also took into consideration the restrictions placed on events with more than a thousand attendees due to COVID-19.

"While it appears unlikely that officials would even permit these large-crowd events to be held this year, it is also clear that there will be a lag of time between being permitted to have an event and being able to provide an environment in which all attendees feel safe and comfortable attending it," said NATAS President & CEO Adam Sharp in a statement. "Ultimately, a single person-to-person transmission resulting in serious infection would be devastating evidence of mistaken judgment in proceeding."

While no dates have been set, the ceremonies are expected sometime this fall, allowing multiple remote video production technologies to involve nominees and presenters. Times and dates will be determined following the nomination announcements for the Daytime Emmys in May as well as the News & Documentary Emmys this summer.

These virtual announcements don't include shows put on by NATAS' sister academies, The Television Academy and the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences. The International Emmy Awards for News & Current Affairs will be presented as part of the News & Documentary program.

The virtual programs will be available to stream on "Smart TV" platforms via the Academy's upcoming apps as well as through other distribution partners. Stay tuned for updates as they become available.