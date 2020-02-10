The Biggest, Buzziest Oscars 2020 Moments You May Have Missed (VIDEO)
The 2020 Oscars were filled with buzzy moments both good and bad. From hilarious reactions to surprise performances, the evening was anything but short on entertainment.
We're breaking down the evening's must-see moments — whether you saw them or not. Check out Laura Dern's sweet shoutout to her famous parents, Bridesmaids and Something's Gotta Give cast reunions, and everything in between — there was something for everyone at this year's Academy Awards!
Scroll down for all of the fun, and let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.
Watch Chrissy Metz, Elton John & More of the Oscars 2020 Performances (VIDEO)
The artists took the stage to perform the Best Song nominees.
Shia LaBeouf Presents With Peanut Butter Falcon Costar Zack Gottsagen
Shia LaBeouf and Zach Gottsagen are just so damn cute. If you haven’t seen Peanut Butter Falcon. You must. #oscars pic.twitter.com/6c9lwMaeM8
— Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020
Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out the Oscars' Flaws
Oscars 2020: The Complete Winners List
Everything from Netflix's first-ever win to the first non-English language film to win Best Picture.
Diane Keaton & Keanu Reeves Reunite
Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presenting the #Oscars for Best Original Screenplay pic.twitter.com/bE3ivC9qjc
— déia (@partygirlu2) February 10, 2020
A Live Conners Commercial
The 17 Best Behind-the-Scenes Moments From the Oscars 2020 (PHOTOS)
See your favorite stars — including a 'Friends' reunion! — backstage and at after parties for the Academy Awards.
Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Bring the Funny
Chrissy Metz Shouts Out Her Mom
Laura Dern Calls Her Parents Her Heroes
Luke Perry, Cameron Boyce & More Snubbed From 2020 Oscars 'In Memoriam'
Plus, social media calls out Tim Conway, Michael J. Pollard, and more excluded stars.
Tom Hanks Pays Tribute to Kirk Douglas
And here's Tom Hanks paying tribute to Kirk Douglas: "I am Spartacus" pic.twitter.com/eu8rFuHjDC
— Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2020
James Corden & Rebel Wilson Joke About CATS
Bong Joon-Ho Is Very Excited About His Win
Bong Joon-ho, thats it, thats the tweet pic.twitter.com/Ttvidp8xn2
— Alazul (@neto_cvz) February 10, 2020
Eminem Explains His Surprise 2020 Oscars Performance (VIDEO)
The rapper, who previously won an award for his film '8 Mile,' returned to perform 'Lose Yourself.'
Taika Waititi Tries to Hide His Oscar
Academy Award Winner @TaikaWaititi 💗 pic.twitter.com/PpZl1PhX8y
— Brie Larson (@brielarson) February 10, 2020
Martin Scorsese Isn't Impressed With Eminem
Martin Scorsese is sleeping at the god damn freakin Oscars!😂pic.twitter.com/3FTLNQMOrM
— .Aɔıssǝſ (@gerwigsbitch) February 10, 2020
Parasite Gets Its Moment in the Spotlight
I don’t really believe in God but... God bless Tom Hanks for leading the charge to keep the lights on so that Bong Joon-Ho and the #Parasite crew could finish speaking and fully enjoy their victory. #Oscarspic.twitter.com/hawx8PKMcL
— Jay Thomas (@ThisJayThomas) February 10, 2020