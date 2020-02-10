The Biggest, Buzziest Oscars 2020 Moments You May Have Missed (VIDEO)

The 2020 Oscars were filled with buzzy moments both good and bad. From hilarious reactions to surprise performances, the evening was anything but short on entertainment.

We're breaking down the evening's must-see moments — whether you saw them or not. Check out Laura Dern's sweet shoutout to her famous parents, Bridesmaids and Something's Gotta Give cast reunions, and everything in between — there was something for everyone at this year's Academy Awards!

Scroll down for all of the fun, and let us know your favorite moments in the comments below.

Shia LaBeouf Presents With Peanut Butter Falcon Costar Zack Gottsagen

Shia LaBeouf and Zach Gottsagen are just so damn cute. If you haven’t seen Peanut Butter Falcon. You must. #oscars pic.twitter.com/6c9lwMaeM8 — Connor Malbeuf (@ConnorMMalbeuf) February 10, 2020

Steve Martin & Chris Rock Call Out the Oscars' Flaws

Diane Keaton & Keanu Reeves Reunite

Keanu Reeves and Diane Keaton presenting the #Oscars for Best Original Screenplay pic.twitter.com/bE3ivC9qjc — déia (@partygirlu2) February 10, 2020

A Live Conners Commercial

Maya Rudolph & Kristen Wiig Bring the Funny

Chrissy Metz Shouts Out Her Mom

Laura Dern Calls Her Parents Her Heroes

Tom Hanks Pays Tribute to Kirk Douglas

And here's Tom Hanks paying tribute to Kirk Douglas: "I am Spartacus" pic.twitter.com/eu8rFuHjDC — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 10, 2020

James Corden & Rebel Wilson Joke About CATS

Bong Joon-Ho Is Very Excited About His Win

Bong Joon-ho, thats it, thats the tweet pic.twitter.com/Ttvidp8xn2 — Alazul (@neto_cvz) February 10, 2020

Taika Waititi Tries to Hide His Oscar

Martin Scorsese Isn't Impressed With Eminem

Martin Scorsese is sleeping at the god damn freakin Oscars!😂pic.twitter.com/3FTLNQMOrM — .Aɔıssǝſ (@gerwigsbitch) February 10, 2020

Parasite Gets Its Moment in the Spotlight