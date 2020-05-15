'Star Trek' Spinoff With Ethan Peck, Rebecca Romijn & Anson Mount Heads to CBS All Access

CBS All Access is giving Star Trek fans something to look forward to as they announced Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, a fresh series set to join the beloved franchise.

Following the years Captain Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise, Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will feature fan favorites Mount, Rebecca Romijn as Number One, and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The action will be set in the decade before Captain Kirk boarded the iconic ship and will see Captain Pike, Spock, and Number One explore new worlds around the galaxy.

"Fans fell in love with Anson Mount, Rebecca Romijn and Ethan Peck's portrayals of these iconic characters when they were first introduced on Star Trek:Discovery last season," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President and Head of Programming, CBS All Access. "This new series will be a perfect complement to the franchise, bringing a whole new perspective and series of adventures to Star Trek."

The series premiere was written by Akiva Goldsman (Star Trek: Picard) with the story by Goldsman, Alex Kurtzman, and Jenny Lumet, all whom will also serve as executive producers alongside Henry Alonso Myers, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry, and Trevor Roth. Aaron Baiers, Akela Cooper, and Davy Perez will serve as co-executive producers. The series will be produced by CBS Television Studios, Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

"When we said we heard the fans' outpouring of love for Pike, Number One and Spock when they boarded Star Trek: Discovery last season, we meant it," said Alex Kurtzman. "These iconic characters have a deep history in Star Trek canon, yet so much of their stories have yet to be told. With Akiva and Henry at the helm, the Enterprise, its crew and its fans are in for an extraordinary journey to new frontiers in the Star Trek universe."

"This is a dream come true, literally," added Akiva Goldsman. "I have imagined myself on the bridge of the Enterprise since the early 1970s. I'm honored to be a part of this continuing journey along with Alex, Henry and the fine folks at CBS."

See Also 7 of the Best Ships from Sci-Fi TV Shows (PHOTOS) These aren't the ships you may be thinking of, but they're mighty important to the crews of these series.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds joins other franchise series Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Lower Decks on CBS All Access. Stay tuned for more details as they become available, and in the words of Spock may Star Trek continue to "live long and prosper" at the streamer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, TBA, CBS All Access