'One Day at a Time': Lin-Manuel Miranda & More Join the Cast for Animated Special (PHOTO)

Pop TV is presenting the Alvarez family like never before in a new animated One Day at a Time special airing Tuesday, June 16.

But they aren't alone. Musical superstar Lin-Manuel Miranda stops by the show for the first time along with returning guests Melissa Fumero (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and Gloria Estefan. Along with the animated Alvarez family, these stars are also getting the cartoon treatment.

Set to air on the network at 9:30/8:30c that evening, the special debuts following an all-day marathon of the current season. Below, see the lineup of stars in the full first-look image below:

Fans have yet to meet Miranda's character Juanito, but they've already met Fumero and Estefan's characters. Estefan plays Mirtha, sister to Rita Moreno's Lydia and aunt to Justina Machado's Penelope. Fumero plays Mirtha's daughter Estrellita.

Flavio, Estrellita's son, appears to be in the mix as he joins the lineup of animated characters above, which also include series regulars Todd Grinnell, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz and Rita Moreno.

Don't miss the exciting special when it airs on Pop TV next month.

One Day at a Time Animated Special, Tuesday, June 16, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV