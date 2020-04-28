'One Day at a Time' Is Getting Animated — Get the Details

Production on One Day at a Time may have had to shut down like on other shows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, there's good news. Pop TV announced Tuesday that the critically acclaimed series will be producing a new special — and it's animated! The idea was executive producer and co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett's. Casting is currently underway, production will be completed remotely, and it will premiere later this spring.

The One Day at a Time animated special will center around Penelope's conservative family visiting. With the election coming up, she worries that they won't be able to avoid fighting about politics. Fantasy sequences will illustrate the Alvarez family's discussion of strategies to get through it. The cast will all voice their own characters. Celebrity guests will be announced at a later date.

Jonas Diamond, executive producer and co-owner of Smiley Guy Studios in Toronto, will oversee the animation.

"In my 97 years, I've never known of a multicam comedy to animate a single episode as a special. Even this I get to experience," legendary producer Norman Lear said.

"As we all know, it's hard to keep One Day at a Time off the air. During this unprecedented time, we wanted to find a way to keep our family — on camera and behind the scenes — together and create more entertaining content for our fans who are self-distancing at home," Kellett said. "This animated special gives us an exciting opportunity to imagine the Alvarez family in a colorful new way while continuing to tell important and relevant stories."

The series premiered in March (after Pop TV saved it following Netflix's cancellation). Its ratings have grown week-over-week, and it set a new season high with Episode 4 on April 14.

One Day at a Time, Midseason Finale, Tuesday, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV and TV Land