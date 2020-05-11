Ryan Murphy Announces 'American Horror Story' Spinoff With 'Contained Episodes'

Ryan Murphy recently caught up with the stars of his hit FX anthology series American Horror Story via Zoom and shared some of what they discussed with fans on social media — including plans for the future of the franchise.

"We reminisced about the good times...the spin off we're doing called 'American Horror Stories' (one hour contained episodes)...when we will start filming the next season of the mothership...and other stuff I cannot print," he revealed in the caption of a screenshot of the video call.

Murphy didn't share any other details about the spinoff. But what AHS fans do know is that FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.

Next up is Season 10, which the executive producer has been teasing on Instagram. In addition to posting a photo of Rubber Man and the new poster ("things are beginning to wash up on shore"), he also revealed the cast list. Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock are all set to return, with Macaulay Culkin making his AHS debut.

However, how much of that might remain true once AHS Season 10 begins filming? Murphy revealed to The Wrap that his plans were "weather-dependent." (That makes sense, given that everything was pointing to something beach-related.) "I don't know what I'm gonna do next with that show," he said. "I don't know if I'll accelerate another season or wait till next year to shoot this one."

American Horror Story, Season 10, TBA, FS