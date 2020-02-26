'American Horror Story' Season 10 Cast: Macaulay Culkin Joins Returning Favorites

We don't yet know the theme of American Horror Story Season 10, but we do know some of the actors appearing in the next season of the Ryan Murphy anthology.

Murphy himself announced the cast on Wednesday with an Instagram video set to "Dead of Night" by Orville Peck. Macaulay Culkin will join returning stars Kathy Bates, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, and Finn Wittrock. (Paulson had previously confirmed her continued involvement in the anthology series.)

This next installment is far from the end for American Horror Story. FX renewed the series through Season 13 in January.

"AHS has showcased a wealth of award-winning actors since day one and we appreciate the contributions of everyone, including Ryan, Brad [Falchuk] and fellow executive producers Tim Minear, James Wong, Alexis Martin Woodall and Bradley Buecker, the writers, directors, cast and crew for each new, unforgettable installment of American Horror Story," John Landgraf, Chairman of FX Networks and FX Productions, said at the time.

View this post on Instagram #AHSSeason10 A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

Is the beach setting of the announcement a hint about the theme? We'll have to wait to find out. The previous nine seasons were: Murder House, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, Cult, Apocalypse, and 1984.

American Horror Story, Season 10, Coming Soon, FX