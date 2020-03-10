'American Horror Story' Teases the Mysterious Season 10 Theme in New Poster (PHOTO)

FX's flagship series American Horror Story is poised to set sail for its 10th season, and Ryan Murphy is teasing a more defined theme with the first look at a poster.

Previously, Murphy revealed the Season 10 cast in a mysterious video announcement set to a black-and-white beach scene. Orville Peck's "Dead of Night" served as the soundtrack as names scrolled across the screen with the waves behind them.

Now, the poster returns to the beach, but while fans could only guess at the theme before, this new image provides some clearer insight on where things may head. "Things are beginning to wash up on shore..." creator and showrunner Murphy captioned his Instagram post of the image.

Two hands appear to emerge from the sea as they grasp at the shore — could they belong to a corpse or is this American Horror Story's first venture into the mermaid world? The song in the cast reveal video could be a hint of things to come as well.

With little else besides the cast to go off of, it will be a guessing game until Murphy decides its time to share the theme as is tradition at this point for the show's loyal fans. Among the returning cast members are Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross and Finn Wittrock.

Joining the series for Season 13 is Macaulay Culkin, who most recently appeared in Hulu's Dollface and is best known for his role as Kevin McAllister in the Home Alone movies.

View this post on Instagram #AHSSeason10 A post shared by Ryan Murphy (@mrrpmurphy) on Feb 26, 2020 at 7:50am PST

American Horror Story previously earned a multi-season renewal by FX in January, guaranteeing fans at least 13 seasons of horror with the network. Stay tuned for more details on Season 10 as they emerge.

American Horror Story, Season 10, TBA, FX