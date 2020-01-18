How Do Fans and Critics Rank the ‘American Horror Story’ Seasons? (PHOTOS)

Best episode: In the present day, Bobby Richter (Finn Wittrock) travels to the site of Camp Redwood to learn more about his father.

Best episode: Desperate to raise money for his defense, murder suspect and “Lobster Boy” Jimmy Darling sells his own hands in “Orphans.”

Best episode: The producer of “My Roanoke Nightmare” brings the dramatization’s actors back to the house for a follow-up reality show in “Chapter 6.”

Best episode: Cult leader Kai Anderson (Evan Peters) stages an assassination attempt against himself to raise his national profile in “Mid-Western Assassin.”

Best episode: Liz Taylor (Denis O’Hare) and Iris (Kathy Bates) ambush “The Countess” Elizabeth in her penthouse at the Hotel Cortez in “Battle Royale.”

The recent renewal of American Horror Story through Season 13 means Ryan Murphy & Co.’s anthology will continue freaking fans out for years to come. So now’s a good chance to reflect on the anthology’s scary-good success so far.

To see how fans and critics have ranked the nine seasons that have aired so far, we’ve combined the average IMDb ratings and the Rotten Tomatoes scores for each season.

Some key findings? Fans felt the same way about Cult as critics did, fans liked Hotel far more than critics did, and both groups enjoyed 1984 more than you might think. Check out the full ranking in the slideshow above, along with the episodes IMDb voters liked the most.