Fox Fall 2020 Schedule: 'Filthy Rich' & 'neXt' Premieres, 'Masked Singer' & More

After a successful 2019-20 season, Fox is looking ahead to the fall.

The network was the first to announce its primetime schedule for the 2020-2021 season, and it includes two series premieres we've been hearing about for a while now, as well as the broadcast premiere of a show previously only available to Spectrum subscribers. Furthermore, the schedule confirms that Bob's Burgers will be back for Season 11 as part of Animation Domination.

In the 2019-20 season, Fox had two of the top five entertainment series among adults 18-49 (The Masked Singer and 9-1-1) and the top four new broadcast series (Lego Masters, 9-1-1: Lone Star, The Masked Singer: After the Mask, and Prodigal Son).

The schedule also confirms that The Masked Singer is set to return with its fourth season this fall. Plus, viewers will get to see John Slattery's neXt and Kim Cattrall's Filthy Rich. And Gabrielle Union and Jessica Alba's L.A.'s Finest makes it network television debut.

The previously renewed 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star, and Duncanville will return in the midseason, as will Hell's Kitchen. Set to debut then as well are Mayim Bialik's Call Me Kat, The Great North, and Housebroken.

The psychological thriller neXt centers on a Silicon Valley pioneer (Slattery) who works with a cybercrime agent (Fernanda Andrade) after learning an A.I. he created could lead to global catastrophe. It also stars Michael Mosley, Jason Butler Harner, Eve Harlow, Aaron Moten, Gerardo Celasco, Elizabeth Cappuccino, and Evan Whitten.

The soap Filthy Rich follows a family after the patriarch (Gerald McRaney) dies and they learn he'd written his three illegitimate children into the will. In addition to Cattrall, it stars Melia Kreiling, Aubrey Dollar, Corey Cott, Benjamin Levy Aguilar, Mark L. Young, and Olivia Macklin, with Steve Harris and Aaron Lazar.

Check out Fox's fall 2020 schedule below.

Mondays

8:00 pm: L.A.'s Finest (network television debut)

9:00 pm: neXt (new series)

Tuesdays

8:00 pm: Cosmos: Possible Worlds (network television debut)

9:00 pm: Filthy Rich (new series)

Wednesdays

8:00 pm: The Masked Singer (new season)

9:00 pm: Masterchef Junior (new season)

Thursdays

7:30 pm: Fox NFL Thursday Presented by Verizon

8:00 pm: GMC Kickoff Show

8:20 pm: Thursday Night Football Presented by Bud Light Platinum

Fridays

8:00 pm: WWE's Friday Night Smackdown

Saturdays

7:00 pm: Fox Sports Saturday

Sundays

7:00 pm: NFL on Fox

7:30 pm: The OT/Fox Encores

8:00 pm: The Simpsons (new season)

8:30 pm: Bless the Harts (new season)

9:00 pm: Bob's Burgers (new season)

9:30 pm: Family Guy (new season)