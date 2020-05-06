'The Masked Singer' Renewed for Season 4 on Fox

The mystery of who's belting out from under a mask continues! Fox has renewed its hit singing competition series, The Masked Singer, for a fourth season.

"Should conditions allow for it, we are planning production in early August of Season 4 of The Masked Singer, which we'll target for a fall debut," Fox CEO Lachlan Murdoch said during the network's investors earnings call.

The Masked Singer, hosted by Nick Cannon and with panelists Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger, and Robin Thicke, is currently airing its third season. The quarterfinals air Wednesday, May 6, and there are only five contestants left.

This season added the virtual after-show, After the Mask, hosted by Cannon. Airing immediately following each week's performances and elimination, it includes celebrity guests discussing the episode's best moments and musical performances.

Season 3 also gave viewers the chance to sing along to the best performances with a special on April 15. The finale, which will see the top three contestants unmasked and one crowned winner, airs Wednesday, May 27.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox