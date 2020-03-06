Why Fox's 'Filthy Rich' Brought Kim Cattrall Back to TV

Kim Cattrall is back — our prayers have been answered! The actress goes from Sex and the City to sanctimony and the South in this juicy new soap as Margaret Monreaux, the well-heeled head of a megachurch family riddled with sinful scandals.

"I thought, who would be the least likely person out there to play a Southern matriarch billionaire Christian?" quips Filthy Rich showrunner Tate Taylor, who has assembled a blessed ensemble that includes soap opera vet Aubrey Dollar (Guiding Light) and Broadway's Corey Cott as Margaret's not-so-dutiful daughter and son.

In the premiere, their Bible-thumping Sunshine Network media empire is rocked by a plane crash that kills Margaret's minister hubby Eugene (Gerald McRaney). The sordid revelation that he fathered three other children out of wedlock quickly follows. Needless to say, all sorts of campy hell breaks loose when everyone comes face to face for the reading of Eugene's will, leading to a battle for control of the Sunshine Network, as well as unexpected alliances within the newly expanded clan.

"It just felt new and fresh," says Cattrall of the show's layered appeal, "and I wanted to take this journey." Can we get an Amen?!

Filthy Rich, Series Premiere, Spring, Fox