Disney+ to Release 'The Simpsons' Maggie-Centric Short 'Playdate With Destiny'

The Simpsons library on Disney+ is expanding with the addition of the animated short Maggie Simpson in "Playdate with Destiny" beginning Friday, April 10.

The news was revealed in a special handwritten note from Simpsons creator Matt Groening via Disney+'s social media.

"Greetings, friends! Earlier this year we made a nifty little short film called 'Playdate with Destiny,'" Groening wrote. "The response was so gratifying we wanted everyone to see it at home. So here ya go – stream it starting April 10th on Disney+!"

The short film will be available to stream globally after its short run in theaters ahead of the Disney-Pixar film Onward, which also arrived on Disney+ this month.

Building off the success of the franchise's 2012 Academy Award-nominated film, Maggie Simpson in "The Longest Daycare," which will stream beginning later this month, "Playdate with Destiny" joins 30 seasons of the beloved TV series The Simpsons as well as the feature film The Simpsons Movie, on the streaming service.

The film follows the Simpson family's youngest member Maggie. Her day begins like any other at the park, but when she's faced with playground peril, a heroic baby whisks her from danger and in the process, steals her heart. After a beautiful first playdate together, Maggie is anxious to see her "baby beau" again the next day, but things don't go as planned. "Will fate (or Homer) get in her way?" Viewers will have to stream in order to find out.

Don't miss the short this Friday on Disney +.

Maggie Simpson in "Playdate with Destiny," Streaming Friday, April 10, Disney+