Fox Renews '9-1-1' for Season 4 & Spinoff '9-1-1: Lone Star' for Season 2

Get ready for some more crazy calls in Los Angeles and Texas.

Fox announced Monday that it has renewed 9-1-1 for a fourth season and the spinoff 9-1-1: Lone Star for a second, both for the upcoming 2020-2021 season.

"9-1-1 and 9-1-1: Lone Star are truly two of the strongest and most thrilling dramas on broadcast television, as well as being centerpieces for FOX Entertainment," Michael Thorn, President of Entertainment, FOX Entertainment, said in a statement. "Creators Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, as well as their incredible teams of writers, directors, casts and entire crews, make jaw-dropping, edge-of-your-seat magic in every episode."

"From Los Angeles earthquakes and tsunamis to Texas-sized tornados and bucking broncos, both shows deliver incredible spectacle with strong, identifiable characters you care about week to week," he continued. "We eagerly look forward to many more thrilling rescues in both series, which help honor this country's brave first responders, as well as those around the world."

Lone Star's first season took over the 8/7c time slot on Mondays during the break in 9-1-1's third season, which is currently airing. The Austin-set spinoff even mentioned Chimney (Kenneth Choi) — though not by name — and had Pepper, a former LA call, show up in an episode. And it's possible there could be a crossover next season.

"Those two universes exist in their own places right now, this year, but you never know what's going to happen going forward," Minear told TV Insider. "There could be more than a mention, but I think that would happen in Season 4 of 9-1-1 or Season 2 of Lone Star, probably more on [the latter]."

9-1-1, Mondays, 8/7c, Fox