'Lucifer' Season 6 May Not Happen After All

Lucifer Season 5 may end up being it after all.

While it looked very likely that there would be a sixth season despite the announcement of the series ending, things have changed. Series star Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, has been renegotiating his contract with Warner Bros. Television. However, that has stalled because he has turned down what's on the table, according to TVLine, noting that since he has a contract for a potential sixth season, he'd be in breach.

"Everyone wants Tom to be happy," a source told the site, adding that Warner Bros. TV has "sweetened the pot." "But there's a limit, and it's been reached."

Lucifer is set to end with the upcoming fifth season — with 16 episodes being released in two parts — on Netflix. (The streaming service saved the drama after Fox canceled it at the end of the third season.) The writers' room Twitter account shared a photo of the script page for Episode 516, teasing what could be the title of the series finale: "A Chance at a Happy Ending."

😳 A chance? A chance?!? @Ildymojo @Henderson_Joe we need better than a chance right now!!! 😈 pic.twitter.com/Np9q3Gwr0O — Lucifer Writers Room (@LUCIFERwriters) March 12, 2020

Therefore, even if we don't end up getting a sixth season, it sounds like fans should still be pleased with how the show ends. After all, coshowrunner Ildy Modrovich did say in a statement from the writers and cast that they're giving the story "the ending it deserves" back when Season 5 was set to be it.

So far, Netflix, Modrovich, and coshowrunner Joe Henderson are all on board for Season 6. It sounds like it could come down to Ellis; after all, there can't be more Lucifer without the devil himself.

Lucifer, Season 5, Coming Soon, Netflix