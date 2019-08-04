'Lucifer' Showrunners Answer Our Burning Season 5 Questions

Saved by Netflix after a fan campaign like few others, Lucifer rose again for a fourth season full of demon wings, biblical exes, Vatican conspiracies and a dancing Devil.

Showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich tell us what's in store in the fifth and final season for demon Lucifer (Tom Ellis) and his pals — and frenemies — on Earth and beyond.

Will we see Lucifer's troublemaking former girlfriend Eve (Inbar Lavi) again?

The impish original sinner left Los Angeles — and smitten demon Maze (Lesley-Ann Brandt) — to go find herself. That ambiguous ending was intentional, so she could potentially return. Henderson says, "We just have to figure out what story is there and how much we want to explore."

Why did the writers make Dan (Kevin Alejandro) go bad again?

The reformed dirty cop, who still blamed Luci for the death of his beloved Charlotte (Tricia Helfer) in Season 3, sold out the demon to a killer. Explains Modrovich, "We wanted to go Dark Dan [to let] him struggle with the same things Lucifer is struggling with: 'Am I good guy or am I a bad guy? Maybe I'm a bad guy.'"

Does forensic scientist Ella (Aimee Garcia) believe again?

After doubting God, the show's "beacon of never-ending hope" is brighter than ever, promises Modrovich. "It was fun to watch her explore what faith meant to her and to get to where she realized, 'Wait, God's not responsible for all the bad in the world; we are. He just helps us get through it.'"

Is Lucifer getting a social con­science?

Yep! The show took a topical turn with Amenadiel (DB Woodside) planning to protect his and Linda's (Rachael Harris) son from racism by raising him in Heaven. "A lot of that came from talking to DB and Lesley-Ann about their lives," reveals Henderson, adding that the idea of "the celestials not seeing race, but the people around them being aware of it," allowed them "[to] say something important."

Does that finale musical number mean more sing­ing and dancing?

Yes! With the fantasy sequence fea­turing a self-accepting Lucifer grooving to "I'm Alright" by Kenny Loggins, "we wanted to pave the way for the musical episode we're hoping to do," says Modrovich. But the scene almost didn't happen, since Henderson shot down the idea. "[Then] once Ildy pointed out that it revealed Lucifer's exact mind-set, I was like, 'Why not?!'" he says.

Can Chloe (Lauren German) forgive Lucifer for leav­ing?

To prevent a full-on demon invasion predicted by the prophecy, Luci told the detective she was his first love, then flew away to rule Hell. "Wouldn't she love [him] even more for being so responsible?" posits Modrovich, while Henderson hints at the bigger question of Luci picking up old, naughty habits: "You send an alcoholic to a liquor store and tell them to run it for 20 years? Who knows what [will] happen!"

