Is 'Lucifer' Now Going to Get a Season 6 on Netflix?

Might Lucifer be saved again?

The series aired its first three seasons on Fox before the network canceled it. Then, Netflix picked it up, with the upcoming fifth set to be its last. However, the streaming service and Warner Bros. Television are "in talks" about continuing the show, TVLine reports. Could Lucifans get more beyond the 16 episodes that will be released in two parts?

It sounds possible, especially when you take into account the statement released by showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, the writers, and the cast after the initial final season announcement. "We know there's been a lot of confusion over the recent announcement that this is our last season," it read. "Many are wondering if they should fight for more?? And while we feel just as sad as many of you do that this marvelous ride is coming to an end, a fight won't change things right now."

But could that have changed? It's unclear if anything will come of these discussions, and no one with the show or at Netflix or Warner Bros. has spoken out on the subject.

Final day of the #Lucifer Writers Room as we finished plotting our series finale. It hasn’t sunk in yet because we still have more writing, shooting & editing to do, but we celebrated this bittersweet day with lots of laughs & love ❤️ SO excited for you to see #LuciferSeason5! pic.twitter.com/ddM35bnVw9 — Chris Rafferty (@chris_rafferty) February 7, 2020

If the series does return for a sixth season, what could that mean for production on the fifth? The writers finished plotting the series finale on February 7, but could there be changes in store if it's not truly the end?

For now, fans can only wait and see what the devil may have in store.

