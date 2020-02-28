Is 'Lucifer' Season 6 Closer to Being a Reality on Netflix?

If you were dreading saying goodbye to everyone's favorite devil of Earth-666 (formerly? It's unclear if "Crisis on Infinite Earths" affected that), you may be in luck.

Earlier this month, it was reported that Netflix is open to bringing Lucifer back for a sixth season and the streamer is working with Warner Bros. Television to make that happen. (Season 5 is currently set to be its last.) And now it seems that the pieces are falling into place to make that more than just a dream.

Co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson have made deals to stay on if there are more episodes, TVLine reports. Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character, is still in talks to return. And if there is another season, it will probably be 10 to 13 episodes, the site reports.

For now, we know that there will be 16 more episodes, with the fifth season set to be released in two parts. That will be the third season on Netflix; the streaming service picked up the drama following Fox's cancellation.

For now, fans are just eager to find out what comes next for Lucifer and the others, especially given the declarations of love between him and Chloe (Lauren German) and his decision to return to rule over hell in the Season 4 finale.

The show's writers room posted the title page of the Episode 15 script, revealing that Modrovich is directing "Is This Really How It's Going to End?!" Well, now it's beginning to look like the end of the series isn't going to come as soon as Lucifans thought.

Lucifer, Season 5, TBA, Netflix