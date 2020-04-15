'Married at First Sight' Finale: Who's Staying Married? Who's Divorcing? (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 16, "Until Decision Day Do We Part."]

Married at First Sight's long-awaited Decision Day finally arrived this week as the 10th season of the Lifetime series wrapped its run ahead of the reunion special.

Looking back at the good and bad times, the couples at the center of the season reflected and came to a decision about whether they wanted to continue or end their marriages after experiencing them for eight weeks. While there were some obvious outcomes, others may surprise you. Below, we're breaking down all of the major moments of the night, but beware of spoilers ahead.

Getting Ready

Ahead of each sit-down with the experts, the couples got ready for Decision Day on their own after having spent a night apart to think about the choices they're making.

Jessica & Austin

It was Jessica and Austin's turn to decide their fate first and after the way they left things between them, there was definitely nerves on both sides of the fence before they convened to meet with experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz, Pastor Calvin Roberson and Dr. Vivana Coles. While they felt good about each other, and Jessica says she'd say yes in a heartbeat, there's definite apprehension after Austin wouldn't say "I love you" back to her. After discussing the challenges they face as a couple with Austin's work schedule that includes a lot of traveling, the experts reassure that the hurdle is small and manageable. When the experts question why he won't say "I love you" to Jessica, he can't come up with a better reason than that he's overthinking things, and so when the couple decides to stay married, he finally says those three words to his wife.

Brandon & Taylor

Despite arriving to the Decision Day talk with the experts alone, Taylor's fears that Brandon wouldn't show up were proven wrong when he arrives late. After Taylor tells the experts that she's unsure about their relationship before he gets there, revealing she'd been seeing him when cameras weren't around, she was silenced when he begins his side of the discussion and claims he stopped agreeing to filming when production made him "late" for work. The experts call out this claim, saying Brandon is acting smug and that they don't believe he's being honest. In the middle of their talk Brandon gets up and goes to the bathroom and the experts are appalled by his rude behavior as they continue their talk with Taylor in his absence. Wondering why Taylor would keep trying, the experts seem to help Taylor decide in time for when Brandon sits back on the couch. When it's time to reveal a decision, Taylor says she wants a divorce and Brandon shoots up from his seat and bolts, saying "I'm over this."

Michael & Meka

Both stressed before arriving to Decision Day, Michael and Meka are unsure of what they'll decide when it's time to give the experts an answer. Sitting down with the docs, they reflect collectively on Michael's many lies and he admits that he lied and sees faults in habits he's formed over the years that don't fit into a marriage. When the experts ask Meka if she's felt married, she admits the last few days they were together were good, but there's been too much deception for her to fully commit, revealing she wants a divorce. Michael's reaction is drastic as he shares that he doesn't see divorce as an option and appears to shut down a bit upon learning Meka doesn't want to continue their union ... talk about awkward.

Katie & Derek

Katie and Derek headed into Decision Day with differing views as he worried about his wife's choice and she wondered if there was enough spark between them to make things last. When they sit down with the experts, he reveals he never wanted a divorce after watching his parents go through it and that he has fun with Katie even if they're not always compatible. Katie admits she sees potential with Derek but says she's not sure there's an emotional connection and that her heart's not entirely in it. The experts argue that the friendship base they've created is the best thing they could've done as it fosters stronger bonds later on. After going back and forth over their uncertainty, Katie and Derek decide to stay married with her saying, "I'm not ready to give up."

Mindy & Zach

Even though the pair decided to part ways before the experiment was over, Mindy and Zach discussed what went wrong when it came to their union, mainly his lack of apparent interest in the institution of marriage. Mindy admits she has negative emotions about being around Zach again due to the way things went. When she tells him he was a bad husband, Zach wishes he'd taken a different approach "knowing what I have to offer women..." The remark doesn't get much acknowledgement, as the discussion continued. Ultimately, the meeting with the experts fizzled out and they all parted ways.

Group Dinner

After Decision Day's decisions were made, the Season 10 participants convened for one last get together revealing which pairs stayed together and who didn't. Ultimately everyone shows up except for Brandon as Taylor and Meka arrived together. Jessica and Austin were the first to arrive though with Katie and Derek following soon after. Mindy joined solo, while Michael and Zach came to the dinner together. Apart from learning the marriage fates, Katie and Derek revealed that they'd signed a lease on a new place before they all toasted to "friendship at first sight."

Moving On

Finally the show saw the couples moving on from their old places as they took their next steps. Jessica's twin sister, brother-in-law and niece came to visit on the happy newlyweds, pleased that Jessica and Austin stayed together. Meanwhile, Katie and Derek's move to their new place was teased as her parents helped move Katie's things out of her old house. Will the new beginnings last? Find out when the reunion arrives on Lifetime.

