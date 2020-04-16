Did Katie Have an Affair? Sneak Peek at the 'Married at First Sight' Reunion (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight wrapped its landmark 10th season this week, and while the five couples revealed whether they'd stay married or get divorced on Decision Day, it's clear there's more drama ahead as Lifetime sets its sights on the reunion special.

Airing Wednesday, April 22, the Married at First Sight reunion special is being branded as an even with "super-sized drama worth staying in for" in the teaser trailer, which offers a glimpse at the shocking revelations coming viewers' way. The 30-second promo is packed to the brim with juicy tidbits including affair accusations, questions about certain participant's motives, and more.

Kicking things off, Derek, who chose to stay married to his wife Katie, tells reunion host Kevin Frazier, "Katie confesses to me how she had an affair." This accusation receives some blowback from Katie who defends herself by appearing to say, "That's not true."

Then Mindy says what all viewers have suspected from the beginning about her ex-husband Zach: "It's kind of been publicity for him." The professional trainer was previously accused of the same thing by Mindy's friends on the show, and now it seems like Zach's taken up a different look, donning a more polished style with glasses.

Meanwhile, an even bigger revelation is on the horizon as Frazier announces that two people from two different marriages this season went on a date together. The editing hints that perhaps Michael is one of them as he storms off of the set. "It's not what I expected at all," he says behind the scenes to the cameras.

This and so much more awaits viewers when the Married at First Sight Season 10 cast reunites Wednesday. Until then, check out the promo below.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Married at First Sight, Reunion Special, Wednesday, April 22, 8/7c, Lifetime