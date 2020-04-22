'Married at First Sight': 10 Key Moments From the Season 10 Reunion (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight Season 10, Episode 17, "Reunion."]

Married at First Sight's 10th season officially came to a close as the majority of its couples reunited for a special episode looking back at their time together. After last week's finale, it was also time to see whether the couples who chose to stay married on Decision Day — Katie and Derek, and Jessica and Austin — were still together months after filming stopped.

Hosted by Entertainment Tonight's Kevin Frazier, the reunion had plenty of drama to go around including info about possible affairs, court appearances and much more. We break down all of the major moments below, but beware of spoilers.

Katie and Derek

This couple who said yes on Decision Day returned to reflect on their marriage, and some clear teases about issues that followed them after filming ended were brought to light. While they felt nostalgic to be back together for the show, remembering their favorite moments which included their one month anniversary, Derek admitted they lost time for each other. Differing schedules and poor communication led to the ultimate downfall of their marriage as they decided to break up not long after cameras left. After deciding to reset as friends, they pair moved into separate rooms and eventually Katie asked to be separated during their anniversary trip to Nashville which Derek had gifted her during the season's run. Derek said he was hurt by Katie's choice but she made it easy to not fall in love with her, saying she had an affair with her ex more than once, accusing her of sleeping with someone else right after their honeymoon. At this point it was time for a break and they were asked to leave the stage for the next couple.

Michael and Meka

It was Michael and Meka's turn next, and the pair who chose to divorce reunited to reflect on their favorite and least favorite moments. While Michael likes the wedding day, Meka had a difficult time pinpointing her favorite moment, ultimately choosing their one month catamaran date. Before continuing on with their chat though, Kevin paused the conversation to reflect on all of Michael's lies, watching a sizzle reel of repeated falsehoods. Michael continues to hold onto his yoga instructor claim though once the reflection ends, and received backlash from the host because of it. Meka says she can't believe how much she went through and Michael says he never thought he was hurting Meka with his actions, apologizing for his inconsistencies but nothing more. "I could've been a better man," he says, and she also shares that she was too hard at times. Still, despite the lack of agreement over their marriage it's clear they're happy with the decision to divorce.

Mindy and Zach

Looking back at their nuptials, Kevin asks Zach if he meant what he said in his wedding to Mindy about making her feel like the most beautiful woman every day, and even though he says he did, no one seems convinced. Zach's ability to talk in circles was also explored and Mindy even said "with all the love in my heart" that she was embarrassed for him watching the playback. He admits realizing the marriage was real freaked him out and said that caused him to check-out, but Kevin claims, "You never checked in," calling out Zach's lack of moving into his apartment with Mindy. She then points out that she feels like Zach signed up for the show for publicity, but he counters this claim and says it's his fault for not seeing Mindy the way he does now, which he thinks is great. She accepts his apology before they're ushered off the stage.

Jessica and Austin

The last hope for the season remained on Jessica and Austin's shoulders when it was their turn for the stage, and thankfully it didn't take long to confirm that they're still together and happily married. Austin's work schedule did take its toll on them, but they agreed it made them stronger in the end. They spoke about their holidays with each others' families, and shared plans for the future which include a house, dog and children at some point. Needless to say, this duo has no plans of separating anytime soon.

Taylor and Brandon

After the Decision Day finale, it wasn't shocking to see that Brandon wasn't part of the reunion, but there was a bigger reason for his absence which Taylor revealed solo in their session. According to her, they were both arrested after she and a friend crossed paths with Brandon at a bar in D.C. Brandon's statement was read and claimed Taylor pushed him and then called the cops to blame him for harassment, obtaining a protection order in the process. She shares her side of the story though, saying Brandon began filming her and her companion at the bar and proceeded to follow them when they went to leave. After trying to tell him to stop, the cops were called with both of them being arrested and each of them being granted protection orders against each other. With restraining orders against each other, Taylor and Brandon aren't allowed anywhere near each other.

Group Time

During the group chat after their individual sessions, Kevin asks them about Taylor and Brandon's court appearances. Mindy, Meka and Katie were involved with the proceedings, saying it was a tense two days. Meanwhile, Michael shares that he also went, and was disappointed but defends Brandon saying there was blame on both sides. Taylor maintains that she needed the protective order and Mike disagrees, comparing Brandon's altercations and behavior on anxiety, saying he was trying to be understanding of his friend. When Kevin pushes for answers about defending Brandon's behavior, Michael leaves the stage, walking off for the dressing rooms. Kevin follows him and asks why he left, while Michael clearly doesn't want to talk about Brandon and Meka confirms this back on the stage while the two men are away.

Lighter Moments

One good thing to come out of the season was the women's bond, as they revealed they got matching tattoos. The ink included the word "ten," indicating their involvement in Married at First Sight's 10th season.

Hashing Things Out

Mindy's friend Lindsay, who Zach was caught talking to, was brought up at the reunion as well, and during this one of Mindy's other friends joined her onstage for support. Apparently Mindy wants to forgive Lindsay eventually, but it's clear she still thinks her and Zach were lying about things between them. Zach says he hasn't talked to Lindsay since the show, but who knows for sure?

Derek's Claim

Next, Katie's "affair" is brought up as Derek accuses that one of the cast members — who he refuses to name — told him that she met with her ex after their honeymoon. He then claims that she cheated on him again a couple weeks before they separated, which Katie admits, saying things were basically over between them before she did. Things get heated when he says Katie threatened him to not reveal any of this information and her angered reaction indicates it may be true. As for a post-show date that was teased in the reunion's promo, Katie and Zach were the participants that met for drinks after the show ended, but Katie says she'd never pursue a romance with Zach after seeing how he treated Mindy.

Lasting Connection

Ending this disaster of a season on a high note, Jessica and Austin reaffirmed their love for one another in front of the group as he got down on one knee and presented her with a ring. The joyous moment was then followed by the reveal of Season 11's location, which is New Orleans. So stay tuned as details are sure to trickle in within the coming months.

