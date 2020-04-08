'Married at First Sight' Announces Spinoff 'Couples Cam' on Lifetime

A Married at First Sight spinoff is coming to Lifetime as the network just greenlit Married at First Sight: Couples Cam for a six-episode order.

The self-shot series follows the highs, lows, humor, drama, and domestic life of nine fan-favorite couples from the reality show. Currently in its 10th season, Married at First Sight features couples paired by relationship experts, and this new show will follow some of the successful couples' ongoing stories in real-time.

In a completely raw and self-shot format, the spouses invite viewers into their homes through mounted cameras, diary cams, and virtual group chats. Additionally, fans will be given a look at never-before-seen footage captured by the couples, who open up their worlds for "intimate access to their lives." This access includes the births of their MAFS babies and other personal highlights in their lives together since filming.

Couples will also come together virtually to discuss their own hopes, dreams, and futures when Married at First Sight: Couples Cam arrives beginning May, 20 at 8/7c on Lifetime.

"Lifetime viewers fell in love with these couples when they were on MAFS and in the unprecedented time facing the world, Married at First Sight: Couples Cam now allows us to continue to provide intimate access to these couples as their relationships have continued to grow, even after their seasons ended," EVP of Unscripted Development and Programming, Lifetime and Head of Programming, FYI, Gena McCarthy said. "With the uncertain times we are all facing and having to pivot our production practices, we are thrilled to be able to deliver this special and exciting new series to give our fans even more of what they love."

Couples who will feature in the show are Season 1's Doug and Jamie; Season 5's Ashley and Anthony; Season 6's Shawniece and Jephte; Season 8's Danielle and Bobby, Steph and AJ, and Kristine and Keith; Season 9's Beth and Jamie, and Greg and Deona. Stay tuned to Season 10 to see who will be joining from that group.

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam is produced by Kinetic Content. Executive producers for Married at First Sight include Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson and Geoff Nuanes for Kinetic Content alongside Gena McCarthy for Lifetime. Don't miss the new spinoff this spring on Lifetime.

Married at First Sight, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime

Married at First Sight: Couples Cam, Series Premiere, Wednesday, May 20, 8/7c, Lifetime