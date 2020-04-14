8 Must-See Performances From 'The Voice' Knockouts, Part 1 (VIDEO)

The Voice began the Knockout round of the competition as members from teams coached by Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton went head-to-head for a spot in the next tier.

Along with the help of their team coaches, The Voice hopefuls also received help from Mega Mentor James Taylor who stopped by the NBC competition to offer some advice. Below, see if that advice paid off as we round up the evening's must-see performances.

Joei Fulco sings "When Will I Be Loved"

The young artist went up against Levi Watkins but reigned supreme with her Linda Ronstadt cover which allowed her to continue her journey with Team Blake.

Megan Danielle performs "Piece by Piece" & CammWess sings "Say Something"

These Team Kelly members brought their A-game to the Knockouts with stunning performances, ultimately Megan Danielle was chosen to continue with Team Kelly, but CammWess was saved by Team Legend, allowing him to remain in the competition.

Mike Jerel performs "Versace on the Floor"

Going up against strong vocalist Darious Lyles, Mike Jerel edged out his competition, being selected to continue his Voice journey with Team Legend.

Roderick Chambers sings "Redbone"

Taking on Childish Gambino's tune, Roderick Chambers beat his fellow competitor Tate Brusa to continue his path with Team Nick.

Todd Tilghman performs "Anymore"

This early favorite from Team Blake impressed the coaches with his Travis Tritt cover and ultimately was selected to move on, beating his Knockout competitor Cam Spinks.

Zan Fiskum sings "The Story" and Joanna Serenko performs "Angel From Montgomery"

Team Legend's Zan Fiskum wowed with her Brandi Carlile cover, earning her a spot in the next round and putting her Knockout competitor, Joanna Serenko, in jeopardy. Ultimately, Team Blake stole Joanna, allowing her to continue her Voice journey.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC