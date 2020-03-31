6 Must-See Performances From 'The Voice' Battle Rounds Part 2 (VIDEO)

The Voices Battle Rounds continued on Monday night as more contestants moved onto the next round while others had to say goodbye.

Coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton continued to collaborate with their chosen mentors for the competitors, utilizing Dua Lipa, Ella Mai, Kevin and Joe Jonas, and Bebe Rexha. Below, we're rounding up some of the evening's must-see performances including which artists are moving forward.

Jacob Daniel Murphy and Toneisha Harris sing "Good As Hell"

This Team Blake duo took on Lizzo's hit for their performance and despite receiving a warm response from the coaches and audience, only Harris was selected to move forward.

Gigi Hess and Micah Iverson perform "Someone You Loved"

These Team Kelly contestants took on Lewis Capaldi's chart-topper for their battle and while it was an overall successful number, only one of them was chosen to move forward. Iverson will continue on with Team Kelly while it was the end of the line for Hess.

CammWess and Mandi Castillo sing "Señorita"



Taking on Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' duet, Team Legend members CammWess and Castillo impressed the coaches so much that despite Legend having to pick just one contestant, both ended up staying in the competition. In the end, Lengend chose Castillo to continue to the next round and Team Kelly saved CammWess.

Cam Spinks and Kailey Abel perform "What Ifs"

These country artists on Team Blake took on Kane Brown's tune for their battle and earned audience applause along the way. When it came to Blake's pick though, Spinks was chosen to move forward and Abel went home.

Anders Drerup and Tate Brusa sing "Circles"

Team Nick's contestants took on Post Malone's song in their battle and both put their best foot forward for the number. Ultimately, Nick picked Brusa to move forward while Drerup was sent packing.

Darious Lyles and Nelson Cade III perform

These Team Legend singers were tasked with taking on the Beatles classic for their battle and did so well that depsite Legend picking Lyles to move on, he also saved Cade III, retaining them both for the next round of the competition.

The Voice, Mondays, 8/7c, NBC