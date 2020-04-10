Join Jeffrey Dean Morgan & Hilarie Burton for a 'Friday Night In' Talk Show on AMC

If you need more Jeffrey Dean Morgan — especially since The Walking Dead season finale won't air until later this year — and have missed seeing Hilarie Burton Morgan on your TV screens, you're in luck.

Beginning next Friday, April 17, the talk show Friday Night In With the Morgans will join the married couple from their upstate New York farm, Variety reports. They will connect via video streaming with famous friends and other guests to discuss life while social distancing, with feel-good stories.

"We have been a part of the AMC family for a long time and are honored to create this comforting space with them," Morgan and Burton Morgan said in a statement. "From our home here at Mischief Farm, we look forward to shining a light on those who are doing good in the world, catching up with old friends and connecting with the awesome fan base we've gotten to know over the years."

Guests already scheduled are Walking Dead's Christian Serratos and Sarah Wayne Callies, Supernatural's Jensen Ackles, Mark Duplass, and the couple's family friend Dr. Sharagim Kemp.

Morgan teased the announcement was coming earlier with a tweet, which Burton Morgan retweeted.

Here comes trouble xo https://t.co/jPLbq9UE8C — Hilarie Burton Morgan (@HilarieBurton) April 10, 2020

Friday Night In With the Morgans, Premiere, Friday, April 17, 10/9c, AMC