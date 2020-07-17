'One Tree Hill' Stars Preview Reunion Podcast on 'Friday Night In With the Morgans' (VIDEO)

Friday Night In with the Morgans is hosting another mini One Tree Hill reunion in this week's episode as Bethany Joy Lenz drops by to chat with her former costar and FNI co-host Hilarie Burton Morgan.

The ladies have a special announcement in the episode and we have your exclusive first look at the action with the above preview clip. During the conversation, which also includes Hilarie's husband and co-host Jeffrey Dean Morgan as well as his Walking Dead Universe costar Lennie James among others, Hilarie and Bethany answer fan questions.

"Joy, would you and Hilarie be up for a One Tree Hill sequel?" Hilarie reads one of the questions before adding sarcastically, "We've never heard that question before." She continues to relay the fan message though, picking up where the question left off by concluding, "so we can see everyone's life after."

"I don't know, babe," Hilarie says nonchalantly before continuing. "Want to tell them what's up?"

This is where the clip gets exciting for fans of the 2000s North Carolina-set TV drama, which aired on The WB and later The CW. "We have something in the works," Bethany declares, adding, "we are going to do a podcast."

The actress continues to reveal that their costar Sophia Bush will also join them for the rewatch format. See the full reveal in the video above and don't miss Hilarie, Bethany, and the rest of the gang in this week's episode of Friday Night In with the Morgans on AMC.

