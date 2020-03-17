'The Voice': 9 Must-See Performances From the Blind Auditions, Part 5 (VIDEO)

The Voice continued its Blind Auditions, filling the final spots for the teams of coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Nick Jonas and Blake Shelton.

Displaying a wide range of talent, there were a few contestants who stood out in the crowd during their performances. Below, we're rounding up some of the evening's best.

Micah Iverson performs "All I Want"

This 25-year-old singer was born and raised in Tokyo, where his family were Christian missionaries. Now living in Atlanta, Iverson impressed the coaches with his alt-rock sound during his audition, earning three chair spins from Kelly, Nick and Blake. Ultimately, he went with Team Kelly.

Brittney Allen sings "Dancing on My Own"

Originally from Georgia, this 28-year-old performer currently resides in Alabama and was inspired to sing by her father and his involvement with a band, but was too shy in the past to follow through. During her Robyn cover, Allen earned one chair spin, landing her on Team Legend.

Cam Spinks performs "Wave on Wave"

At 29, this Alabama native who works in real estate and learned about his love for music during his college years built up his skills over time. During his performance, Spinks earned chair spins from Blake and Kelly and chose Team Blake.

Anders Drerup sings "Can't Help Falling in Love"

This 36-year-old contestant was born in Canada and currently lives in Texas. He's had a passion for singing since high school and used to travel as a background performer. Hoping to jump-start his solo career, Drerup took his talent to The Voice, where he earned a spot on Team Nick.

Mandi Castillo performs "Asi Fue"

This young performer was originally from Texas and moved to California to pursue her music after being inspired by her uncle, who is a Tejano singer. After her mom became ill, though, this 23-year-old hopeful got involved by donating her kidney in an effort to help others like her mom, despite not being a match. Wowed by her vocals, all of the coaches turned for her, but she went with Team Legend.

Kailey Abel sings "Forever Young"

An Oklahoma native, this 19-year-old performer's love for music began at an early age. Part of a tight-knit family, her parents have fostered 15 kids over the years, and inspired by that, Kailey decided to pursue music therapy in college. Impressed by her unique vocals, Blake turned his chair for Abel, earning her a spot on his team.

Gigi Hess performs "Lovesong"

A full-time performer, 22-year-old Hess hails from New Mexico and has overcome struggles in her past, which included the diagnosis of a hormone disorder. Now on track, Hess earned a spot on Team Kelly when the coach turned for her.

Kevin Farris sings "Home"

This 33-year-old contestant from Illinois runs a music enrichment program for kids and has had small success in the past performing with bands. Now, Farris has brought his gift to The Voice, and it paid off when Nick and John turned their chairs for him. Ultimately, he picked Team Nick.

Cedrice performs "Fever"

Hailing from San Diego, this 28-year-old hopeful is a full-time performer who has learned to embrace her alopecia. Taking to the stage, she earned a spot on Team Legend, as he was the only one to turn, but that didn't stop the other coaches from peeking over their shoulders.

