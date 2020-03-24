6 Must-See Performances From 'The Voice' Battle Rounds Part 1 (VIDEO)

The Voice's Battle Rounds began on Monday night as the coaches recruited the help of famous friends and family as the singers tackled this newest leg of the competition.

Among the talents that came on board to help the competitors were the Jonas Brothers who helped their fellow group mate Nick with his team, Ella Mai with John Legend's Team, Dua Lipa with Kelly Clarkson's Team and Bebe Rexha with Blake Shelton's Team. Below, we're rounding up the evening's must-see performances and revealing which artists are moving onto the next round.

Joei Fulco and Todd Michael Hall sing "The Best"

The Team Blake members blew the coaches and crowd away with their version of Tina Turner's hit. When it came time to choose which artist should advance, Blake picked Fulco but used his one save for the round on Hall, keeping them both safe for now.

Anaya Cheyenne and Chelle perform "Scared to Be Lonely"

The Team Kelly members took on Dua Lipa's tune for their battle and despite each putting in stellar performances, Chelle went home, while Cheyenne advanced to the next level when she was picked by their coach.

Joanna Serenko and Roderick Chambers sing "when the party's over"

The Team Nick singers took on Billie Eilish's haunting song for their battle, and it impressed the coaches so much, that dispite Nick only being able to pick one performer, both ended up advancing. While Nick picked Chambers for the next round, Team Legend stole Serenko, saving her from elimination.

Mike Jerel and Zach Day perform "Adorn"

Team Legend's singers Jerel and Day took on Miguel's song as they entered the Battle Rounds and only one of them came out of the performance with a future in the competition. Jerel ended up being the lucky performer to advance, continuing on with Team Legend, while Day was sent packing.

Jamal Corrie and Levi Watkins sing "Counting Stars"

Team Blake's competitors took on OneRepublic's upbeat tune for their battle and even with great efforts from both, only Watkins advanced as Blake picked him to continue on in the show. Meanwhile, Corrie said goodbye to The Voice.

Allegra Miles and Michael Williams perform "How Will I Know"

Team Nick's performers presented their own renditions of Whitney Houston's song in their Battle Round and despite picking Miles to continue on in the competition, Nick also saved Williams. Both singers will further their Voice journeys thanks to their coach.

