Dylan Carter, a singer who was a contestant on Season 24 of The Voice, died at the age of 24 on April 25. The news was confirmed by The Local Voice, a non-profit organization that Carter co-founded, on Facebook.

“Dylan was the heart of what we do,” the post said. “He believed every voice matters and lived that every day. Through his music, his kindness, and his smile, he brought people together and made everyone feel seen. A proud Lowcountry native, Dylan also owned Sunny Days RV & Campground and worked as a realtor, always helping others find a place to belong.”

The message continued, “We are heartbroken, but find comfort knowing he is in heaven with his mother. We are so grateful for Dylan, for the love he gave this community, and for the impact he leaves behind. We will carry his light forward and continue this mission in his honor. Please keep his family in your prayers in the coming weeks as they navigate this tremendous loss.”

Carter auditioned for The Voice with Whitney Houston‘s “I Look to You.” John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Niall Horan, and Reba McEntire all turned their chairs for him, and he chose McEntire as his coach. However, McEntire eliminated Carter in the battle rounds, ultimately choosing Tom Nitti over him after their duet of Cody Johnson‘s “‘Til You Can’t.”

He went on to continue pursuing a singing career, often performing locally in his South Carolina hometown, while also helping run The Local Voice and working as a realtor.

While details of Carter’s death are unclear, his town’s mayor, Thomas Hamilton Jr., said on Facebook that the young singer died in a car accident. “As a gifted singer, he frequently entertained our community with his performances at Town events,” Hamilton wrote. “His kindness and charm earned him immense respect, and his absence will be deeply felt. To the loved ones and acquaintances of Dylan, we offer our sincerest condolences during this difficult period. The Town of Moncks Corner, its Council, and entire staff extend their deepest sympathies. He was much more to our family than an entertainer he was our friend and we are deeply saddened.”