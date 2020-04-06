'American Idol': 7 Must-See Performances From the Top 40 Pt. 2 (VIDEO)

American Idol's Top 40 continued their performances, leading to the Top 20 reveal from Disney's Aulani Resort and Spa in Hawaii.

Judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan along with host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones were on hand for the festivities as they whittled down the competition. Separating the talented from the exceptional, we rounded up the evening's must-see performances below. See which singers put their best foot forward when it mattered most in the American Idol competition this season.

Olivia Ximines sings "Proud Mary"

With the support of her peers, this young performer took to the stage with a stellar cover of Tina Turner's hit. The pep and talent were enough to earn her a spot in Idol's Top 20.

Arthur Gunn performs "Is This Love"

An early favorite this season, Gunn continued to further his status in the competition with his version of Bob Marley's song. Ultimately, he moved onto the Top 20 by the episode's end.

Aliana Jester sings "This Is Me"

Despite beginning the episode anxious and homesick, a surprise visit from her father and step-mother gave her the boost she needed to deliver a strong performance. The joyous occasion was only heightened when the judges revealed Jester would move onto the Top 20.

Franklin Boone performs "Daughter"

The music teacher from North Carolina took his shot in the spotlight dedicating the John Mayer song to his own daughter in the audience. Luckily, the effort yielded results for the hopeful who was unveiled as part of the Top 20.

Julia Gargano sings "Glitter In The Air"

Wowing with her performance, the decision was easy for the judges among which Luke Bryan said Gargano was an original song away from performing on the Grammys. The New Yorker moved onto the Top 20 before the episode's end.

Sophia Wackerman performs "Levels"

Sharing in the celebration with her family, Sophia revealed her special relationship with her brother ahead of taking the stage. In the end, the support and her performance were enough to earn her a spot in the Top 20.

Kimmy Gabriela sings "You Don't Do It For Me Anymore"

This performer from Queens, NY impressed the judges and audience with her cover of Demi Lovato's song earning her one of the coveted Top 20 spots.

