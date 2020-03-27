'American Idol' Live Shows Pushed as Schedule Shifts Over Coronavirus

American Idol is shifting its regularly slated programming to provide more planning time as the live portion of the series nears.

Usually the music competition series airs Sundays and Mondays on ABC, but this week the show will only air Sunday as Monday's slot will got to a Celebrity Family Feud rerun and a special 20/2o covering the COVID-19 outbreak. American Idol has reached its Hawaii Showcase which taped at the Aulani, Disney's Resort & Spa in Ko Olina, Hawai'i.

The portion of the competition sees the Top 4o perform in a concert showcasing their talent before learning who makes the Top 20. The second episode of this leg of the show will officially air Sunday, April 5. In the following weeks on April 12 and April 19, two special episodes that offer a look at the Top 20 contestants titled American Idol: This Is Me will air, according to Deadline.

Live episode production has yet to be revealed as episodes were supposed to begin Monday, April 6, but a schedule for filming is likely to be announced in the coming weeks. In the meantime, the April 6 slate will be filled by two Celebrity Family Feud repeats and a special titled Who Wants to Be a Millionaire? Secrets & Surprises.

Until then, fans can expect to see judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan along with host Ryan Seacrest and mentor Bobby Bones Sundays.

