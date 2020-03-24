'American Idol': 8 Great Solos From Hollywood Week Pt. 3 (VIDEO)

American Idol concluded its Hollywood Week with solos as the remaining singers put their best foot forward for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

From original songs to hit tunes, these contestants intrigued with their performances on the Idol stage. Below, we're rounding up some of he evening's must-see moments.

Lauren Mascitti performs "God Made a Woman"

The country songstress presented her own original tune dedicated to her nana for the Solo Round, earning a standing ovation from the judges in the process.

Arthur Gunn sings "Have You Ever Seen the Rain"

Planning to wow the judges with a unique arrangement, the Nepalese singer-songwriter ran into some issues coordinating with the band which left him performing with little backup while he took the lead with his own vocals and guitar — a winning combination in the end.

Louis Knight performs "Hold Me While You Wait"

This British-American crooner was struggling before heading to the stage, continuing to deal with his emotions over the recent loss of a friend to suicide. Eventually he was able to pull off a strong performance that left his family in tears.

Makayla Phillips sings "Cuz I Love You"

Feeling ambitious, the pop diva took on Lizzo's tune but it was a risk that almost cost her future in the competition as the judges weren't pleased with her song choice when she left the stage.

Just Sam performs "I'm Here"

Despite having a sore throat and not feeling her best, this subway performer pulled it together to take the stage for her final Hollywood Week number, and was triumphant.

Margie Mays and Jonny West sing originals

These lovebirds had to spread their wings and take on solos sans each other, but one had greater success than the other as Jonny West advanced and Margie Mays did not.

Franklin Boone performs "River"

The subdued music teacher was encouraged by former contestant and fellow mild-mannered singer Alejandro Aranda, who stopped by and showed support to the current contenders. And this paid off as Franklin Boone moved on to the next round.

American Idol, Sundays and Mondays, 8/7c, ABC