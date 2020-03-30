'American Idol': 8 Must-See Performances From the Top 40 Part 1 (VIDEO)

American Idol's Top 40 started the process of whittling down to a Top 20 in Sunday's episode, where hopefuls sang for a chance to continue into the coveted next round of the competition.

Taking to the stage at Disney's Aulani Resort & Spa in Hawaii, the contestants poured their hearts out for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan, who made a choice on some fates. Below, we're rounding up some of the evening's must-see moments ranging from soulful covers to inventive new versions of top hits. Check them out below and don't miss the next half of the Top 40's performances next Sunday.

Dillon James sings "The Times They Are A Changin'"

This contestant's fate wasn't determined before the end of this episode, but he appears to have won over the judges and audience with his version of Bob Dylan's hit.

Francisco Martin performs "Falling"

After gaining some more confidence, Martin took to the stage with his cover of Harry Styles' song that earned applause from the judges and audience. Ultimately, it was enough to earn him a spot in the Top 20.

Just Sam sings "Como La Flor"

Calling her performance a metamorphosis, this Bronx native impressed the judges with her version of Selena's song earning her a spot in the Top 20.

DeWayne Crocker Jr. performs "Old Town Road"

This performer put a reggae spin on Lil Nas X's megahit and even had Lionel Richie dancing in the stands with the tune. In the end, Crocker moved on to the Top 20.

Faith Becnel sings "Ain't Nobody"

Becnel brought some fun to the Idol stage, and even though it wasn't the judge's favorite, it was enough to bring her forward in the competition.

Louis Knight performs "Castle on the Hill"

An early favorite for the judges, Knight's performance won the crowd over but not the panel of artists deciding his fate. After giving the singer a talking-to, they revealed he had earned a spot in the Top 20.

Jovin Webb sings "You Are the Best Thing"

Webb's soulful sound continued with his Ray LaMontagne cover and the stellar performance made his spot in the Top 20 an easy decision for the judges.

Jonny West performs "You Found Me"

West appeared to have won the crowd and judge Katy Perry's approval with his version of The Fray's song, but it was a close call as the singer barely made it into the Top 20.

