5 Reasons 'The Masked Singer's Astronaut Is Probably This Country Star

The Masked Singer's Super 9 has been selected and as the next round of Season 3's competition begins, some performers maintain their mystery while other's identities have become clearer over time.

Contestants' speaking voices may be altered for TV, but clues and hints shared within their intros allow insight with each passing episode. Among them is a smooth-voiced contestant who has touched the panelists with their honest approach from behind their mask.

Considering this star's voice, clues and approach, a guess about this singer's identity can certainly be made. Pairing all of this information with what viewers have seen so far, the Astronaut has to be country music star, Hunter Hayes.

1. The Voice

If you listen to Hayes and Masked Singer's Astronaut side-by-side, the similarities between their vocals are hard to deny, but you can give them both a listen for yourself, below.

2. Friends

On an evening when Astronaut performed "Signed, Sealed, Delivered," the contestant said they were singing their dear friend's song. So, this connection with Stevie Wonder was heavily hinted and proven through Hayes' own history with the musician. In 2013, they performed together on ABC's Dancing with the Stars and couldn't speak highly enough about one another during a press conference for the ACM Awards that year as well.

3. Code Blue

One of Astronaut's clues included the mention of a "code blue" following a bumpy few years after finding early success. This could be a callback to Hayes' first music in 2019 after three years of not being in the spotlight. Hayes' track "Heartbreak" was the first single from Wild Blue (Part I) which is a piece in a larger three-part project.

4. Started Young

One thing Astronaut revealed during the competition is that despite starting out in the business young, they feel like their career is only taking off now. Hayes got his start much sooner than his more recent music break, performing on shows like The Rosie O'Donnell Show, Maury and Nickelodeon's game show Figure it Out. Check out his Maury appearance below.

5. Mob Connections

During one episode, Astronaut revealed that we can "all reach the stars" but claimed it "just takes a little help from someone" involved in organized crime. One of Hayes' early successes was his credit in Robert Duvall's film The Apostle at age 6 in which he played the accordion. This could be a clever nod to Duvall's association with the famed mobster film The Godfather, but that's just a hunch....

So, who do you think Astronaut is behind the mask? Let us know what you think in the comments.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 9/8c, Fox