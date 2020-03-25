'Masked Singer's T-Rex: 'That Was Probably the Hardest Thing I've Ever Done'

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 9 of The Masked Singer, "Old Friends, New Clues: Group C Championships."]

Group C's masked contestants once again took to the stage in hopes of continuing on, but for one of them, it was extinction time.

The latest celebrity to be unmasked and taken out of the running of being The Masked Singer Season 3's winner was the one under the T-Rex mask: singer, YouTube star, and Dance Moms alum JoJo Siwa.

Here, Siwa discusses her time on the Fox hit.

How did this opportunity come about? Was it an immediate yes when you were approached?

JoJo Siwa: Oh my gosh, literally, as soon as I found out that they wanted me to be a part of the show, yes, immediately. Why wouldn't I? It'd be crazy to say no to this.

You're obviously used to performing, but what did you enjoy most about doing so in this way?

Performing like this was crazy because nobody knew it was me, including the judges, including the host, including everybody else on this show. It was so weird because normally everybody knows it's me. It was definitely different but it was definitely really fun.

And what were the challenges?

The biggest thing was it was really hard to move and breathe in my specific costume. It was worth it, but it was definitely hard.

Speaking of that costume, what appealed to you about the T-Rex? Any other options?

There were two other options, but literally before they even presented me with the costume, I was like, "I want to be a dinosaur. A T-Rex would be so cool." And then they presented me with that. I was like, "Perfect. Love it."

Coronavirus Shuts Down TV Production: Which Shows Are Affected? (PHOTOS) From One Chicago to 'Outlander' and 'Grey's,' learn which shows may have short seasons and which had already wrapped.

You talked about all the rehearsing you did in this episode. Did that change at all from when you first signed on or was that what you planned to do from the start?

I did plan to do that from the start. Everything I do in life, I want it to be perfect. That obviously was the same situation as this. I wanted it to be literally perfect. I wanted nobody to be able to say I didn't give 150 percent.

Regarding your song choice, what went into those decisions, especially choosing Nicole's song?

I wanted to do songs that were super high-energy, stuff I could really dance to and stuff that would get the crowd pumped up. That's a big part of the show, making sure the crowd is entertained. They're deciding who stays and who goes.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Any songs you wish you had been able to perform?

I wanted to do "Can't Be Tamed" by Miley Cyrus because a T-Rex doing [that song] would've been so good.

What did you think of the clues package? Is there anything you wish had or hadn't been included?

Honestly, I think they nailed it with the clues packages. Literally it was all perfect. It was the perfect experience.

What did you think of the panelists' guesses? Jenny was the first to guess you in this episode, then Nicole and Robin joined her.

They did, they joined in. What can I say about the guesses? They were spot on, they got it.

Ken was so adamant they were wrong.

Ken is, oh my gosh, he's just Ken. Some of the stuff he says — so much gets edited out — I'm just like, "oh my gosh, you are crazy."

What's the response been from people who know you? Is there anyone you're expecting to hear from as soon as it airs?

I think I'm going to hear from a lot of my friends tonight. I'm really excited about it because I can finally talk to them about it. The only people that knew are my immediate family and my number one best friend. It's crazy. Nobody knows ... It's been so hard [to keep the secret]. I just don't respond.

What will you take away from the overall experience of being on the show?

It was honestly really fun. It was hard because even though I performed, it was such a different way. The biggest thing I'm taking away from doing The Masked Singer is really that I can do anything. That was probably the hardest thing I've ever done in my life, and if I can do that, I can do anything.

The Masked Singer, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Fox