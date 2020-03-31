'The Masked Singer' Sets Season 3 Finale Date & Sing-Along Special (VIDEO)

Meredith Jacobs
The Masked Singer Super Nine Sneak Peek
Fox

We're getting closer and closer to a winner of The Masked Singer Season 3, but there are still a few special dates to keep in mind.

First of all, the Super Nine — three finalists each from Groups A, B, and C — come together for the first time in Wednesday's two-hour episode. Fox has even released a sneak peek of the nine performing a Masked Singer version of the Jackson 5's "ABC." Watch it below to catch all the lyrics that have been changed.

Then, in two weeks, on April 15, The Masked Singer: Sing-Along special will air. Viewers can tune in and sing along to the best performances of the season.

Then, the top three finalists will be unmasked in the Season 3 finale on Wednesday, May 27.

The Super Nine are: Kangaroo, White Tiger, and Turtle from Group A; Banana, Frog, and Kitty from Group B; and Astronaut, Rhino, and Night Angel from Group C. One of these will be unmasked Wednesday.

