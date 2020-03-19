The Alvarez Family Returns in 'One Day at a Time's Season 4 Trailer (VIDEO)

One Day at a Time's Season 4 return is almost here, as the series' Pop TV debut on Tuesday, March 24, nears.

Ahead of the premiere, though, the network is unveiling its first look at new episodes of Norman Lear's comedy with a fun trailer. Set to simulcast across TV Land and Logo, One Day at a Time is spreading the good vibes.

Following all-new episodes of Schitt's Creek, One Day at a Time will resume airing when it moves to its permanent time slot Tuesdays at 9/8c beginning April 14. Join the Alvarezes for a night #AloneTogether as they bring some laughter to your home.

As teased in the trailer below, they're back to their day-to-day shenanigans, including dating drama for Penelope (Justina Machado) and a religious crisis affecting Lydia (Rita Moreno), whose trip with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) will be further detailed. Meanwhile, Elena (Isabella Gomez) will prepare for college, Alex (Marcel Ruiz) begins to date and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) will see his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort) grow deeper.

These are just a few things viewers can expect this season along with much more. Don't miss out, check out the trailer below and catch One Day at a Time when it returns on Pop TV.

One Day at a Time, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV, TV Land and Logo