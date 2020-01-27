'One Day at a Time' Adds Ray Romano as Season 4 Guest (PHOTOS)

One Day at a Time is that much closer to returning to fans now that the show's forthcoming season is beginning its live tapings.

Pop TV announced Monday, January 27 that filming on Season 4 will commence Tuesday, January 28 in its first live taping at Sony Pictures Television in Culver City. And that's not the only good news, as the network also revealed Season 4's newest guest star — Ray Romano.

A seasoned sitcom star, Romano lead the former fan favorite Everybody Loves Raymond on CBS for nine seasons from 1996 to 2005. Romano's other TV roles include parts in Parenthood, Get Shorty and Vinyl.

The actor also stars alongside Robert DeNiro, Al Pacino, Joe Pesci, and Harvey Keitel in Martin Scorsese's buzzy Netflix film The Irishman. In One Day at a Time, he'll appear as Brian, a 2020 U.S. Census taker who comes to interview the Alvarez family at their household.

Along with sharing this news, Pop TV also unveiled images of Romano with the cast on set (below) and from the table read (above).

The show is set to debut beginning Tuesday, March 24 at 9:30/8:30c, and will move to the 9/8c timeslot on Tuesday, April 14 when Schitt's Creek's final season concludes. Don't miss it when the Norman Lear favorite returns for more fun this spring.

One Day at a Time, Season 4 Premiere, Tuesday, March 24, 9:30/8:30c, Pop TV