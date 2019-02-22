'The Doctors' Talk Their Wellness Go-Tos, Hot Topics in Medicine & More

If you want to know the latest medical news, The Doctors is just what the doctor ordered.

The daytime talk show features four caring, supersmart physicians who represent real-life stories about diseases and treatments; share timely tips on how to live longer and better; and tackle even the most taboo health topics. We caught up with these busy MDs.

What made you decide to be a doctor?

Dr. Nita Landry, OB-Gyn: I've always loved science. As a girl watching my mom and other mothers taking care of everyone else, I thought, "Who's taking care of them?"

Dr. Travis Stork, Emergency Medicine: I was working as an actuarial scientist in Washington, D.C., and volunteering at a free clinic. I saw the volunteer physicians providing such diligent care that within months I was researching going back to school to finish my premed requirements.

Dr. Andrew Ordon, Plastic Surgeon: When I first started college premed, I shadowed an ear-nose-throat doctor. I saw him perform several rhinoplasty surgeries. I liked the combination of science and art.

Dr. Sonia Batra, Dermatologist: My parents are physicians. I was in elementary school, helping in my dad's office, when a man told me my dad had saved his life. I began to understand how satisfying it would be to help people.

How can someone get healthier, starting today?

Dr. Landry: Stop driving around the parking lot looking for a "good spot." Park in the back; get extra steps in. Take stairs instead of elevators or escalators.

Dr. Stork: Replace refined grain products, such as white bread, with whole grains. This will introduce more nutrients and fiber without major sacrifices.

Dr. Ordon: Add activity! It improves not just your weight but your heart, lungs, skin and sleep quality. It doesn't have to be the gym — walk 30 minutes a day.

Dr. Batra: Add physical activity, even starting each day with stretching. Build up intensity as strength and stamina increase.

Prescribe one wellness purchase for everyone.

Dr.Landry: People frequently choose portion sizes larger than the recommended serving [To determine a correct serving size], get a food scale.

Dr. Stork: A good pillow. A good night's rest with proper neck support can make all the difference.

Dr. Ordon: Sunscreen. Skin cancer is the No. 1 form of cancer, and sun exposure makes you look older.

Dr. Batra: Athletic shoes. Exercise helps weight loss, increases energy, reduces chronic disease risk and improves memory and mood.

Give us your quick take on a hot topic in medicine.

Dr. Landry: Maternal mortality in the U.S. has been increasing. More American women die of pregnancy-related complications than in any developed country. We need equal access to healthcare, more research, increased awareness — whatever it takes to solve this issue!

Dr. Stork: More research needs to be done, but CBD [cannabidiol, a hemp plant extract] will provide a great new treatment option for people in chronic pain.

Dr. Ordon: In the plastic surgery world: the increased use of platelet-rich plasma (PRP). We use it on the face to revitalize and rejuvenate. It can be combined with micro-needling and lasers, or with a patient's own fat cells for augmentation.

Dr. Batra: The FDA should strictly regulate supplements as they do pharmaceuticals. Now, supplements can be sold without evidence or testing as to safety, efficacy, purity or potency. They can be harmful.

The Doctors, Weekdays, syndicated, Check local listings