Production on 'Survivor' Seasons 41 & 42 Delayed Due to Coronavirus

Movie releases and events have already been pushed back due to the coronavirus, and now you can add the upcoming season of CBS' hit competition series to that list.

Production on Survivor Season 41 will not begin as planned, EW reports. Filming in the Mamanuca Islands in Fiji was set to commence on March 24 but the new start date is now "on or about May 19th, 2020," according to the letter that host and executive producer Jeff Probst sent to the crew. That, of course, means that production on Season 42 (set for May 24) will also be pushed back to a later date.

As Probst wrote, "the growing short-term uncertainty surrounding the global spread of COVID-19 and the corresponding desire for the continued well-being of our amazing crew" prompted this delay, even though there has yet to be a case of the coronavirus in Fiji reported. (Crew members come from over 20 different countries.)

However, that doesn't necessarily mean fans will have to wait longer than they would have anyway to see these new seasons (September 2020 and February 2021). It'll all depend on when production actually gets underway.

There is "a need for more time to fully analyze and create our new production safety plan," Probst explains in his letter. "This situation is unprecedented and we are learning more information every day. It is out of concern for the well-being of all of you that we have taken this step."

