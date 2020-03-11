'Brooklyn Nine-Nine': Jake Must Choose Between Charles & Terry (VIDEO)

Kwazy Kupcakes is back on Brooklyn Nine-Nine (sort of).

But it's not the game that everyone's going to be talking about in "Ding Dong," as TV Insider's exclusive sneak peek of Thursday's episode reveals.

"Guess who's walking the red carpet this Saturday?" Jake (Andy Samberg) asks Charles (Joe Lo Truglio) and Terry (Terry Crews). Charles immediately guesses Chord Overstreet (who will actually be on TV Thursday on The Bold Type), even though it's obvious Jake meant himself. "For the record, I bet Chord Overstreet will also be walking one," Charles says.

The detective scored four tickets to the world premiere of Kwazy Kupcakes: The Movie. Watch the clip above to find out how and why this divides Charles and Terry. Who will Jake take to this exclusive event?

Also in "Ding Dong," Captain Holt (Andre Braugher) deals with a personal loss.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine, Thursdays, 8:30/7:30c, NBC