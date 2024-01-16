Terry Crews is one of the hardest working men on network television – most notably his hosting duties on America’s Got Talent and its various spinoffs on NBC. He’s established himself as a comedic force in movies such as Friday After Next, and in the beloved sitcom Everybody Hates Chris, which is poised to turn 20 years old in 2025.

He’s also known for his role as Terry Jeffords on Brooklyn Nine-Nine alongside Andre Braugher, who sadly passed away on December 11. The loss of his dear friend impacted him greatly.

“Man, what you’ve gotta understand is that Andre Braugher, he’s like my big brother,” Crews told TV Insider. “That was one of the most hard-hitting pieces of news that I’ve ever gotten in my entire life.” Although the series ended in 2021, Crews still held out for a reunion special. “I was always hoping we could do a movie, always hoping we could get back together.”

He revealed that Braugher taught him how to act, saying, “Here you have this Julliard-trained amazing superstar who’s mainly a dramatic actor who could come to comedy with ease” who taught him how to be a professional, learn lines, and handle his business. “Most of our scenes were together, so even when we were down, we’d be sitting there just talking about the right way to do things even as an actor in Hollywood.

An emotional Crews then added, “I want to just make him proud nonstop.”

See the moment in the video above.

After Braugher’s death, Crews led the tributes on Instagram, writing, “Can’t believe you’re gone so soon. I’m honored to have known you, laughed with you, worked with you and shared 8 glorious years watching your irreplaceable talent. This hurts. You left us too soon.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Terry Crews (@terrycrews)

He also mentions his favorite moment of theirs onscreen, which happens to be the very viral choreographed dance to “Push It” by Salt n Pepa.

we spoke to Crews as part of his partnership with Natrol.