'This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Milo Ventimiglia Open Up About Their TV Marriage (VIDEO)

"It's a true TV marriage," laughs Milo Ventimiglia of his time working on NBC's hit drama This Is Us alongside Mandy Moore, who can often speak for both of them in an interview.

And don't just take our word for it — you can watch the onscreen spouses interact in their recent interview with TV Insider during TV Guide Magazine's February shoot in Los Angeles (the pair grace the cover of the March 16 issue). In our chat, they broke down the appeal of the Pearsons and some of their challenges playing Rebecca and Jack Pearson.

Of working with 5-year-olds for the first time this season, Ventimiglia laughs, "my challenge has been corralling them!" The small tykes played the young versions of offspring Kevin, Kate, and Randall Pearson in the recent trilogy episodes, and the actor had to do his best to keep the kids focused when their attention went elsewhere. Moore adds of her costar's way with the kids,"You are very naturally well-suited to handle children."

Go behind the scenes of the shoot and watch our chat with Moore and Ventimiglia in the clip above, and stay tuned for more from the two later this week and leading up to the season finale on March 24 on NBC.

This Is Us, Tuesdays, 9/8c, NBC.