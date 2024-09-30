Would you like Swooon in your inbox? Signup for our Swooon! newsletter!

Milo Ventimiglia, who played beloved TV dad Jack Pearson on This Is Us, will finally become one in real life. The actor and his wife, Jarah Mariano, are expecting a baby one year after their Hawaii nuptials.

Mariano took to Instagram to announce the joyful news to the world. Tagging her home state of Hawaii, she captioned her post, “Baby on board!”

The Emmy nominee was also included in the pregnancy reveal photos. Mariano stunned in a mismatched bikini while sitting on a surfboard. Ventimiglia could be seen in the second shot doing a “shaka” hand sign in the left corner.

The 39-year-old model and actor have been dating since at least 2022. Ventimiglia has spoken out about his commitment to keeping his personal life out of the public eye, wanting fans to rather focus on his work.

Last week, Mariano (yes, that is the same last name as Ventimiglia’s character in Gilmore Girls, Jess Mariano) shared snapshots of their wedding to celebrate their first anniversary. She said, “Last year I married my best friend. There aren’t enough words that exist to describe all the special qualities that make him who he is. All can say is that I am grateful for the life that we have together and the happiness that we have created Aloha wau iā ‘oe my husband Milo.”

In a rare interview about his personal life, Ventimiglia knew from the start that he’d found someone special in Mariano. “When I saw my wife, I was always just like, ‘Oh no, she’s my wife,'” Ventimiglia told ET. “Right away, I just kinda knew.”

This will be the first child for both Ventimiglia and Mariano. They have not announced a due date yet.