'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Went Through the 5 Stages of Grief Before Alex's Farewell

Dr. Karev is out, and not since Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew’s Season 14 departures have Grey’s Anatomy fans been so upset.

At least we had time to process Arizona and April’s exits. But news of Alex’s broke the same day that fans learned Justin Chambers’ final appearance had already aired.

Then, six long weeks passed before ABC announced that the March 5 installment—“Leave a Light On”—would be Alex’s “farewell” episode. In the interim period, uncertainty swirled onscreen and off. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), Alex’s wife, wondered what had become of her marriage. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), the only other remaining alum of the “M.A.G.I.C.” intern class, wondered what had become of her best friend at the hospital. And fans wondered if they’d ever get closure for the character—or if this was another Izzie situation.

And along the way, they went through all five stages of grief on Twitter…

Denial

Anger

Bargaining

Depression

Acceptance

