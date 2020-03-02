'Grey's Anatomy' Fans Went Through the 5 Stages of Grief Before Alex's Farewell

Dr. Karev is out, and not since Jessica Capshaw and Sarah Drew’s Season 14 departures have Grey’s Anatomy fans been so upset.

At least we had time to process Arizona and April’s exits. But news of Alex’s broke the same day that fans learned Justin Chambers’ final appearance had already aired.

Then, six long weeks passed before ABC announced that the March 5 installment—“Leave a Light On”—would be Alex’s “farewell” episode. In the interim period, uncertainty swirled onscreen and off. Jo Karev (Camilla Luddington), Alex’s wife, wondered what had become of her marriage. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo), the only other remaining alum of the “M.A.G.I.C.” intern class, wondered what had become of her best friend at the hospital. And fans wondered if they’d ever get closure for the character—or if this was another Izzie situation.

And along the way, they went through all five stages of grief on Twitter…

Denial

i am literally not ready to say goodbye to alex karev pic.twitter.com/WzmyHIhqBN — izabelle (@meredithsgrwy) February 28, 2020

“Say Goodbye to Dr. Alex Karev”

“See how his story ends” SEE HOW HIS STORY ENDS?????? #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/J65QtjWMIp — ken 🐡 (@_thisisKen) February 28, 2020

i refuse to let alex karev leave and see meredith grey suffer for his departure/death pic.twitter.com/iSeON5XGWs — 𝐥𝐨𝐫𝐞 (@itsmeredeath) February 28, 2020

I just watched one of those Alex and Meredith mashup videos of the progression of their friendship and I wanna cry my eyes out because it can’t be real that Alex Karev is leaving Grey’s Anatomy — court (@courtneighkang) January 12, 2020

Alex Karev can’t be leaving greys 😭 — mariye✨ (@mariiiye_) January 11, 2020

Anger

alex karev did NOT go through 16 seasons of the BEST character development in tv history to end his story with him ghosting his wife and best friend. every single one of the og 5 deserved a better ending. what. the. fuck. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Mi6jt2SJv6 — 𝑗𝑜𝑎𝑛𝑛༄ (@holyfaulkner) February 28, 2020

ALEX KAREV DOES NOT GHOST PEOPLE #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/Frdy4VjHk2 — the wolf (@sembikengoku_) February 21, 2020

If anyone wants me to write an essay about how mad I am that Alex Karev isn’t going to be in his final episode, just let me know because I have a lot of feelings that need to go somewhere. — emma (@emmaaaaj_) February 29, 2020

Bargaining

Please @shondarhimes DO NOT KILL ALEX KAREV. Give at least one person the happy ending they deserve. And I’m talking about me, I’ll be happy if he’s happy. This will be a harder goodbye than seeing Mark Sloan leave. @GreysABC #letkarevlive — Bethany Sichina (@bethrosich) January 12, 2020

SHONDA LEAVE POOR JO ALONE SHE DOESNT DESERVE ALL THE TORMENT YOU PUT HER THROUGH 😭😭😭😭 I BEG OF YOU PLEASE — ( . Y . ) (@desslyy_) February 29, 2020

Depression

Justin Chambers really gave us 16 years of character development and excellence in Alex Karev just for him not to get a proper send off. He’s just gone. Alex Karev is just GONE. #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/1GLbUHQvgO — ʟᴀʟᴀ (@michonnesrj) February 21, 2020

alex karev deserved a proper ending and not just iphone bubbles disappearing — chaotic heath 🍒 (@x0heathyyy) February 21, 2020

i am actually so depressed about Alex Karev leaving Grey’s Anatomy i might have to start over from season 1 for the sixth time🥴🥴 — zar (@zareen_annxo) February 28, 2020

Acceptance

If we are saying goodbye to Alex Karev please make it GOOD. He’s not a ghoster #GreysAnatomy pic.twitter.com/ABNL3PKkxo — 🌹 (@tvgoldtweets) February 28, 2020

Alex Karev, I miss you, I really miss you so much! ❤️❤️❤️ Everything looks so different now without you, miss your scenes, miss you. #greysanatomy pic.twitter.com/KPkQKnLTh6 — ℳαddy ♡ (@ciaoluddington) February 21, 2020

We can’t watch a show for 16 years & be shocked that people leave. Or that they up & leave mid-season.

But I swear if y’all undo all this damn growth & development... if his exit is dirty and it was all for shit...

tbh ... we’ll keep watching regardless #GreysAnatomy #alexkarev pic.twitter.com/d9uHBhMaWi — femisintkilljoynumber200 (@femisintkilljo1) February 29, 2020

