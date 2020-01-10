When Is Justin Chambers' Last Episode of 'Grey's Anatomy' as Alex Karev?

Grey's Anatomy fans, the news of Justin Chambers' exit just became more shocking.

A Season 16 farewell episode isn't to come because his final episode has already aired, TVLine reports. Chambers starred as Dr. Alex Karev since the series premiere in 2005.

His last appearance, therefore, was the November 14 episode, "My Shot." He stood up, alongside the others, for Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) as she ultimately got her medical license back. He was not in the fall finale — which set the stage for the upcoming Station 19 crossover — because he went home to take care of his mother.

Alex was one of the doctors fired in the Season 15 finale, and he's since taken the position of chief over at Pac-North. He's been trying to turn the hospital around with Richard (James Pickens Jr.) and has thus far recruited Owen (Kevin McKidd). What could Chambers' exit mean for that storyline? Might Richard take over for him? Or could this be the beginning of the end of seeing Pac-North?

While it is always possible Grey's uses a time jump after the resolution of the car crashing into Joe's to bring Richard and Owen back to Grey Sloan, showrunner Krista Vernoff has revealed she has "fun plans" for Pac-North.

It's more likely that, at least for now, Alex will be taking time off from work or Grey's will have him be off-screen any time the show visits that hospital.

But should fans be worried about what this means for Alex and Jo's (Camilla Luddington) relationship? For now, they probably don't have to be. This season saw the couple get (legally) married and their relationship has been stronger than ever. If Alex continues to care for his mother, perhaps we'll hear about Jo visiting them.

