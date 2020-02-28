'Hawaii Five-0' Ending After 10 Seasons: Who's Returning for the Series Finale?

It's soon time to say aloha to one of CBS' long-running procedural dramas.

Hawaii Five-0 will be saying goodbye with its current 10th season, CBS announced Friday. The two-hour series finale is scheduled to air Friday, April 3, with recurring guest stars James Marsters (Victor Hesse), William Sadler (John McGarrett), and Mark Dacascos (Wo Fat) returning.

"This show has been pretty much every waking moment for the last 10 years of my life," Alex O'Loughlin (Steve McGarrett) said in a statement. "Everywhere I go on this planet, in every language, I am McGarrett to all these people. What we've done, what we've accomplished, it's extraordinary. I can't really put words to express my level of gratitude. I'm just glad to have been a part of this, a part of history, and I'm going to miss it. And to the fans, I don't know how to thank you guys. Thank you for following us the way you have. I'm going to miss you. Aloha."

"Hawaii Five-0 has been such a blessing to me and all of the people who have worked on this incredible show," executive producer Peter M. Lenkov said. "I truly learned the meaning of 'ohana' as the viewers embraced us and the people of Hawaii welcomed us with the privilege to film on their shores. I am forever indebted to the creative genius that was Leonard Freeman who gave us such a beautiful story to begin with. And my eternal gratitude to our cast, led by our hero Alex O'Loughlin, the writers, the production team, our CBS ohana, and most importantly YOU, the fans, who allowed us to come to work with pride and made our series such a success. Mahalo."

"It's never easy to say goodbye to a hit franchise that carried on the legacy of the original with such distinction, while establishing its own signature style," Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment, added. "From episode one, Hawaii Five-0 has been a huge success for us. Thanks to the amazing talents of the producers, writers, cast and crew, it has played a key role for a decade on our schedule and helped establish our powerhouse Friday night. We cannot be prouder of its quality and longevity and are thankful for the passionate fan devotion it inspired.”

"For 10 seasons, Alex, Scott and the rest of the talented Five-0 cast have brought fans exciting adventures in a spectacular tropical paradise," David Stapf, President, CBS Television Studios, said. "We specifically want to thank Peter and the incredibly talented production team for 10 years of consistently outstanding television. The drama has been a great success for the Studio and Network, and as a global franchise for our company. We're pleased to give it a big sendoff and that viewers will have the opportunity to say goodbye to their favorite characters as the final season wraps."

Hawaii Five-0 is the third established CBS drama to end in the 2019-2020 season. Madam Secretary said its farewell after six seasons in December, and Criminal Minds just ended a 15-season run on February 19.

H50 premiered on Monday, September 20, 2010 and will end with 240 episodes. Over the years it has had more than a few notable guest stars, including Ed Asner, Jimmy Buffett, Carol Burnett, James Caan, Joan Collins, Sean P. Diddy Combs, Randy Couture, Peter Fonda, Claire Forlani, Melanie Griffith, Kelly Hu, Michelle Hurd, Michael Imperioli, Chosen Jacobs, Nick Jonas, Christine Lahti, Robert Loggia, Ziggy Marley, Pat Monahan, Terry O'Quinn, Gavin Rossdale, Tom Sizemore, Jean Smart, Rick Springfield, Martin Starr, Frankie Valli, and Max Weinberg.

Season 10 stars O'Loughlin, Scott Caan, Ian Anthony Dale, Meaghan Rath, Beulah Koale, Katrina Law, Taylor Wily, Dennis Chun, Kimee Balmilero, and Chi McBride.

Hawaii Five-0, Series Finale, Friday, April 3, 8/7c, CBS