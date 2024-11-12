The Bear‘s fourth season is finally on its way after Season 3 left fans hanging with a cliffhanger conclusion. But as we look ahead to the return of FX‘s streaming hit, we’re breaking down everything we know.

From the cast and teasers to the plot and beyond, scroll down for a closer look at what’s on the horizon for Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White) and his ragtag kitchen crew.

When does The Bear Season 4 premiere?

The Bear‘s fourth season will officially premiere in 2025, with an exact premiere month and date yet to be announced. Stay tuned for more details as we approach the new year.

Does The Bear Season 4 have a trailer?

<span style="width: 0px;overflow: hidden;line-height: 0" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There is no trailer, but Disney+ unveiled a peek at some Season 4 footage in its newly-released Coming in 2025 promo. Watch it, above.

Who is in The Bear Season 4?

Based on the footage, above, all of your fan favorites, Carmy (White), Sydney (Ayo Edebiri), Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach), Tina (Liza Colón-Zayas), Marcus (Lionel Boyce), and Fak (Matty Matheson) will be back. Additionally, Abby Elliott is expected to return as Natalie, and Jamie Lee Curtis reprises her role as Berzatto family matriarch Donna. Only time will tell who else is set to pop up in Season 4 but stay tuned for additional reveals.

What is The Bear Season 4 about?

As fans will recall, at the end of Season 3 was waiting to see what kind of review the titular restaurant would receive, but at the same time, Sydney was beginning to feel doubts about her role in the kitchen, particularly her partnership role with Carmy who had been overly intense and unrelenting in his views of how the kitchen should be run. While we can’t theorize too much from the recently released footage, one thing is certainly clear, Sydney is going to meet Carmy’s mom, Donna.

Stay tuned to find out what else is in store as we gear up for The Bear Season 4, and let us know what you hope to see when the show returns in 2025 in the comments section, below.

FX’s The Bear, Season 4 Premiere, 2025, Hulu & Disney+